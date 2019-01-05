Analysts Expect EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $375.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) will post sales of $375.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380.20 million and the lowest is $367.82 million. EQM Midstream Partners reported sales of $224.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EQM Midstream Partners.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.07). EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 60.71% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $364.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.99 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE:EQM traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 966,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. EQM Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $77.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 100.2% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $244,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 26.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $261,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

