Analysts Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to post sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.61 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 28.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. UBS Group set a $99.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,833. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 44,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $4,058,274.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,552,132.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,771 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,523. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Yum! Brands by 2,784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 101,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 98,409 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Yum! Brands by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 59,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Yum! Brands by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 68,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.