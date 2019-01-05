Analysts Anticipate Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) to post sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21 billion. Signet Jewelers reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Signet Jewelers.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura set a $42.00 price target on Signet Jewelers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $71.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 46.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 72.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 13,862 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,892,000 after buying an additional 74,022 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

