Analysts Anticipate Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $45.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 225 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Sidoti set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

In related news, insider Robert J. Cardin sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $111,342.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,772.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $62,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,291,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,629,000 after purchasing an additional 158,577 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 83,452 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 50,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,822,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $26.70 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.80 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 55.35%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.