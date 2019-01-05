Analysts Anticipate Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.
Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $45.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 225 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Sidoti set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,291,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,629,000 after purchasing an additional 158,577 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 83,452 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 50,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,822,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $26.70 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.44.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.80 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 55.35%.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.
