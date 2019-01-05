Amkor Technology (AMKR) Trading Down 5.1%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 856,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,009,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

AMKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $949,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,187.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $140,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

