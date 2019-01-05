Amerisur Resources (ASUXF) and Absolute Software (ALSWF) Financial Contrast

Amerisur Resources (OTCMKTS:ASUXF) and Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Amerisur Resources has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amerisur Resources and Absolute Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerisur Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Absolute Software $93.62 million 2.57 $3.11 million $0.08 74.00

Absolute Software has higher revenue and earnings than Amerisur Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Amerisur Resources and Absolute Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerisur Resources N/A N/A N/A Absolute Software 4.76% -7.95% 4.84%

Dividends

Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Amerisur Resources does not pay a dividend. Absolute Software pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amerisur Resources and Absolute Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerisur Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Absolute Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Absolute Software beats Amerisur Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerisur Resources

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats. The company offers the Absolute platform, which provides reporting and analytic, geotechnology, risk assessment and response, custom query and remediation, application persistence, data awareness, and endpoint investigation to manage and secure endpoints. It also provides endpoint security and IT asset management, risk and compliance, and general data protection regulation solutions. The company markets its products and services through device original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and value added resellers, as well as directly to corporations, government entities, educational institutions, financial services, healthcare sectors, and consumers. Absolute Software Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

