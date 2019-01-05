America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRMT. Bank of America increased their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut America’s Car-Mart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.80.

CRMT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.96. The stock had a trading volume of 38,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,767. The stock has a market cap of $490.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $89.85.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $167.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.46 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Daniel J. Englander purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,120.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at about $990,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 12.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

