American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.0% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 26.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in American Water Works by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $89.79 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $98.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy awk” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.22.

In other American Water Works news, COO Walter Lynch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $458,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,672.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 1,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.30 per share, with a total value of $91,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/05/american-water-works-company-inc-awk-shares-bought-by-fmr-llc.html.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.