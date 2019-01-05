American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Receives $39.25 Average PT from Brokerages

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.25.

Separately, ValuEngine cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,946,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,723,000 after acquiring an additional 178,741 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 33.9% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 70,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,510,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,946,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,723,000 after acquiring an additional 178,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 94.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 196,299 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEL opened at $29.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.38. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.27 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 13.62%. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.