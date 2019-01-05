Ambrosus (AMB) Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for $0.0813 or 0.00002104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $11.75 million and $208,825.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.02313649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00157590 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00204505 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026119 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026098 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, RightBTC, Mercatox, Coinrail, Kucoin, Binance, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

