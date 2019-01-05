Altice USA (ATUS) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Altice USA from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Altice USA from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,249,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,438,000 after acquiring an additional 99,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,455,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,455,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855,173 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,874,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,508,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,351,000 after acquiring an additional 959,186 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

