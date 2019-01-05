Altaba (AABA) Trading Up 5.7%

Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA)’s share price was up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.38 and last traded at $58.72. Approximately 9,438,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 9,492,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AABA shares. BidaskClub lowered Altaba from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Altaba to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altaba has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altaba by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Altaba by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Altaba by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altaba by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Altaba by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

