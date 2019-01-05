Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Sold by Investment Counsel Inc.

Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.1% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.91, for a total value of $11,139,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532 shares in the company, valued at $592,600.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.72, for a total transaction of $85,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,603.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,410 shares of company stock worth $94,794,342 in the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,070.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $720.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/05/alphabet-inc-goog-shares-sold-by-investment-counsel-inc.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.