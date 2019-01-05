Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Receives $1,288.84 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,303.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

In other news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,041.00, for a total transaction of $83,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.68, for a total value of $217,411.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,410 shares of company stock worth $94,794,342. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Alphabet by 111.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 95 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,070.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

