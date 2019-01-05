AlpaCoin (APC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

AlpaCoin (CURRENCY:APC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, AlpaCoin has traded down 74.2% against the US dollar. One AlpaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AlpaCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of AlpaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00014733 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000305 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006715 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000828 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AlpaCoin Coin Profile

AlpaCoin (CRYPTO:APC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2016. AlpaCoin’s official website is alpacoin.com

Buying and Selling AlpaCoin

AlpaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AlpaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AlpaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AlpaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

