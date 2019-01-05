Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,915,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,879 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $808,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 989,639.9% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 67,054,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 67,048,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,228,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $652,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,743 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,966,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $625,324,000 after acquiring an additional 159,265 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,979,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $521,882,000 after acquiring an additional 254,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,971,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $521,055,000 after acquiring an additional 125,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 294 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $124,178.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,458,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,339 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

NYSE:DIS opened at $109.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/05/alliancebernstein-l-p-raises-position-in-walt-disney-co-dis.html.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.