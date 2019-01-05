Alliance Trust PLC (ATST) Insider Buys £132.05 in Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Christopher Samuel bought 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 695 ($9.08) per share, for a total transaction of £132.05 ($172.55).

Christopher Samuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 11th, Christopher Samuel bought 89 shares of Alliance Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £635.46 ($830.34).

Shares of LON ATST opened at GBX 697 ($9.11) on Friday. Alliance Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 665 ($8.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 774 ($10.11).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th were issued a GBX 3.39 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

