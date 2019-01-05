Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ABTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

ABTX opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $706.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.63. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.55 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Steven F. Retzloff purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $469,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $672,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances H. Jeter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.29 per share, with a total value of $34,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,824.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,122. Insiders own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 535,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,327,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 57.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 252,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 129,804 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 15.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

