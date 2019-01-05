Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Director Sells $30,000.00 in Stock

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ALKS stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. 874,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,563. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alkermes Plc has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $71.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $248.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 13.23%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Alkermes by 123.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

