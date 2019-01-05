Alfred M. Et Al Rankin Buys 3,431 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin bought 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.82 per share, with a total value of $212,104.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.36. 49,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,367. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $91.39.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $782.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.20 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/05/alfred-m-et-al-rankin-buys-3431-shares-of-hyster-yale-materials-handling-inc-hy-stock.html.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.