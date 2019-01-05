Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) traded up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.30 and last traded at $106.00. 2,327,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 2,327,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.21.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
In other news, CEO Ludwig Hantson sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $310,937.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,696 shares in the company, valued at $14,444,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $307,728.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,681.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $929,603 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,627,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,199,314,000 after buying an additional 2,599,414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,096,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,932,693,000 after buying an additional 1,581,376 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,904,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,716,000 after buying an additional 1,183,476 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7,677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,140,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,365,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,769,000 after buying an additional 868,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.
