Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) traded up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.30 and last traded at $106.00. 2,327,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 2,327,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ludwig Hantson sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $310,937.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,696 shares in the company, valued at $14,444,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $307,728.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,681.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $929,603 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,627,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,199,314,000 after buying an additional 2,599,414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,096,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,932,693,000 after buying an additional 1,581,376 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,904,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,716,000 after buying an additional 1,183,476 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7,677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,140,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,365,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,769,000 after buying an additional 868,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/05/alexion-pharmaceuticals-alxn-trading-5-8-higher.html.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.