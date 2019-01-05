AirSwap (AST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $157,386.00

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. AirSwap has a market cap of $4.27 million and $157,386.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AirSwap has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, AirSwap and Radar Relay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.02299377 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00157682 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00203864 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026084 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026072 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Liqui, Radar Relay, Gatecoin, Huobi, AirSwap, Binance and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

