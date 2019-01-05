Airbus SE (AIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €119.59 ($139.06).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, December 21st. Societe Generale set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

