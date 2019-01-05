Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st.

In related news, Chairman Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,202,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 408,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,429,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 113,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,589,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,105,298,000 after acquiring an additional 238,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 43,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

APD traded up $6.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,218. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $175.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

