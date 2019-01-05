AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (ACGBY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.62 billion for the quarter.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, entrusted syndicated, and small enterprise loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

