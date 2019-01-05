Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) fell 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $17.05. 117,038,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 102,078,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 175,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $3,814,766.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,482,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,948,701.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,696,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 930,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,261,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 760,174 shares of company stock valued at $15,796,652 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 257.7% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 953.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 199.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $151,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

