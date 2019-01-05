Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) fell 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $17.05. 117,038,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 102,078,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.31.
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 175,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $3,814,766.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,482,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,948,701.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,696,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 930,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,261,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 760,174 shares of company stock valued at $15,796,652 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 257.7% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 953.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 199.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $151,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
Featured Story: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.