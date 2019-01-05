ADT (ADT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ADT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on ADT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut ADT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ADT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,152,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,667. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. ADT has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $13.02.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in ADT by 16.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,168,705 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 728,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 27.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,714 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after acquiring an additional 575,829 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 39.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,260 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 119.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the third quarter valued at $682,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

