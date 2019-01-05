Adecoagro SA (AGRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Santander cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adecoagro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $844.94 million, a P/E ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $178.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 133.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 26.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 271,546 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 36.4% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 99,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 26,574 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 8,246,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,304 shares during the period. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

