AC Immune (ACIU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AC Immune from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AC Immune presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get AC Immune alerts:

ACIU traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,670. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.40 million, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.32.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 146.09%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,209,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,524 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,345,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,029,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.