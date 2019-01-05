AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher Sells 25,000 Shares

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ABBV opened at $89.07 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a return on equity of 2,006.63% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,594,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,359,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858,432 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9,165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,226,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,707,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,669,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,718 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.39.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

