Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Gap Down to $69.50

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.61, but opened at $69.50. Abbott Laboratories shares last traded at $66.63, with a volume of 5061051 shares.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

The firm has a market cap of $127.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In other news, insider Jared Watkin sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $4,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,133,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Miles D. White sold 142,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $10,298,371.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,459,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,272,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 132,592 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 196,620 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,167 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,078 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, and Other.

