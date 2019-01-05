AAC Holdings Inc (AAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.52 Million

Brokerages predict that AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) will post $82.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AAC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.43 million and the highest is $89.60 million. AAC posted sales of $86.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AAC will report full-year sales of $325.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $318.14 million to $332.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $360.11 million, with estimates ranging from $325.33 million to $394.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AAC.

AAC (NYSE:AAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.21 million. AAC had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. AAC’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAC. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AAC from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered AAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

In related news, Director Darrell S. Freeman acquired 25,000 shares of AAC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Nanko acquired 21,000 shares of AAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $45,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,700 shares in the company, valued at $151,946. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of AAC by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in AAC in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in AAC by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 525,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 94,649 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in AAC by 446.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 799,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AAC by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

AAC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. 576,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,100. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. AAC has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $12.96.

About AAC

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

