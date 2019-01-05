$977.93 Million in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) to announce $977.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $981.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $974.00 million. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $837.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

In related news, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $83,325.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen D. Williams sold 17,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $1,014,704.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,925 shares of company stock valued at $14,923,747. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 87,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after buying an additional 726,653 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,573. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.