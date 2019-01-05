$840.18 Million in Sales Expected for Equifax Inc. (EFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce $840.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $843.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $834.70 million. Equifax posted sales of $838.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.51 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFX. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on Equifax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Equifax from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.80.

Shares of EFX stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.25. 776,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. Equifax has a twelve month low of $88.68 and a twelve month high of $138.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in Equifax by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $280,726,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Equifax by 5,727.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 932,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,737,000 after buying an additional 916,352 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 969,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,541,000 after buying an additional 579,501 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,117,000 after purchasing an additional 547,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,291,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $168,602,000 after purchasing an additional 403,174 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

