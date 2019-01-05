$33.19 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma Inc (OOMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) to report sales of $33.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.00 million. Ooma reported sales of $30.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $127.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.50 million to $127.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $140.01 million, with estimates ranging from $136.80 million to $142.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Ooma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

In other news, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 132,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,036.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 11,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $157,219.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,564 shares of company stock worth $474,274. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ooma by 7,344.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ooma in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. 49,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,200. Ooma has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $278.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.94.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

