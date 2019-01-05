$29.61 Million in Sales Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will report sales of $29.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $29.68 million. Amicus Therapeutics posted sales of $14.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $88.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.24 million to $88.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $183.98 million, with estimates ranging from $145.87 million to $241.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 463.82%. The company had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOLD. Guggenheim began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $122,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,817.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.89. 3,989,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,126. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

