1&1 Drillisch (DRI) PT Set at €64.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. HSBC set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.08 ($72.19).

DRI opened at €45.74 ($53.19) on Tuesday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1-year low of €5.25 ($6.10) and a 1-year high of €72.65 ($84.48).

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

