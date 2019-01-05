$15.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Walt Disney Co (DIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) will post $15.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.08 billion and the highest is $15.19 billion. Walt Disney posted sales of $15.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year sales of $60.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.04 billion to $60.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $63.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.75 billion to $64.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,073,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,130,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $97.68 and a 12-month high of $120.20.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 49.72%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,339 shares of company stock worth $6,887,207. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 54,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 48,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $10,901,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 36,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

