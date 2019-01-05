$14.66 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report sales of $14.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.50 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $13.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $58.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.05 million to $58.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $65.19 million, with estimates ranging from $62.46 million to $67.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRCC. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Monroe Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

MRCC traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $10.11. 199,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,000. The firm has a market cap of $196.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.86. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, CFO Aaron Daniel Peck bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,436 shares in the company, valued at $96,011.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Theodore L. Koenig bought 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.34 per share, with a total value of $99,938.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $152,978. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in Monroe Capital by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 210,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 82,987 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 15.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 107,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 97,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 72.1% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 68,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

