$10.37 Billion in Sales Expected for United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) will post sales of $10.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for United Continental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.29 billion. United Continental posted sales of $9.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Continental will report full-year sales of $41.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.10 billion to $41.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $43.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.37 billion to $44.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Continental.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Stephens upgraded United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on United Continental from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Macquarie upgraded United Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.88.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,323,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,534.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Continental by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,762,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,167. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $97.85.

United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

