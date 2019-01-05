$1.90 EPS Expected for Primerica, Inc. (PRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report $1.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. Primerica posted earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $484.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Primerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.40.

In other news, insider William A. Kelly sold 856 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $94,100.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,750.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $226,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,918.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,856 shares of company stock worth $908,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRI opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $128.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.