$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN) to report sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Windstream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Windstream reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Windstream will report full-year sales of $5.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Windstream.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WIN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Windstream from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Windstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Windstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

NASDAQ:WIN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.50. 411,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,940. The stock has a market cap of $89.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.50. Windstream has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Windstream during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Windstream during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Windstream in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Windstream in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Windstream by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

