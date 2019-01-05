$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.22. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.26 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. ValuEngine cut Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

In related news, VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 419 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total transaction of $36,729.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,601.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 11,528 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total transaction of $1,010,544.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,397 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,161.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $1,344,242. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 267.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $205,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

JACK stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.57. The company had a trading volume of 609,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $102.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 4th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.