$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) will announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Herbalife Nutrition posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year sales of $4.90 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 82.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 86.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 169.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,393,000 after acquiring an additional 437,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.68. 1,110,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $60.41.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.