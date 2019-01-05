$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $481.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.34). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VAC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Macquarie cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.20.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $154.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

In other news, VP John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.73 per share, with a total value of $460,380.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 79,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,330.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz purchased 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.22 per share, with a total value of $191,273.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 186,352 shares in the company, valued at $15,135,509.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,758. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

