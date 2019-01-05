$0.59 EPS Expected for Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Electronics For Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Electronics For Imaging reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Electronics For Imaging.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $257.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.24 million. Electronics For Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

EFII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Electronics For Imaging from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronics For Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFII opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Electronics For Imaging has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $35.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Electronics For Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,391,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronics For Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,292,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,653,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,387,000 after buying an additional 303,845 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,083,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,273,000 after buying an additional 222,833 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronics For Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,141,000.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

