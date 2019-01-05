-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Amicus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 463.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $122,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,817.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,989,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,126. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

