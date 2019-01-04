Zacks: Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) Given $27.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Panhandle Oil and Gas an industry rank of 234 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
In related news, Director Peter B. Delaney purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $32,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE PHX traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,600. The company has a market capitalization of $259.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $23.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 15th. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.
About Panhandle Oil and Gas
Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.
