Zacks: Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) Given $27.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Panhandle Oil and Gas an industry rank of 234 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Panhandle Oil and Gas alerts:

In related news, Director Peter B. Delaney purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $32,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 674,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 41,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,158,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 38,189 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,175,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,544,000 after acquiring an additional 35,923 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 235,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 27,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees grew its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees now owns 244,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHX traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,600. The company has a market capitalization of $259.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 15th. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.