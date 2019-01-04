Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Orthopediatrics (KIDS) to “Buy”

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Orthopediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of KIDS stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,576. The stock has a market cap of $446.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Orthopediatrics has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $39.81.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a negative return on equity of 65.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Orthopediatrics in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the second quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 74.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 146,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

