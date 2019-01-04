Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kellogg (K) to “Hold”

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kellogg’s, whose shares have declined in the past three months, depicted an unimpressive profitability picture when it reported third-quarter 2018 results. Notably, adjusted operating profit declined in the said period, primarily due to higher promotional investments. In fact, management expects increased expenses to continue, as a result of which it trimmed adjusted earnings growth view for 2018. Nevertheless, Kellogg’s revenues saw an increase in third-quarter 2018 driven by the takeover of RXBAR and consolidation of Multipro. The quarter marks the company’s sixth consecutive top-line beat. Further, the company expects to continue delivering solid top-line results backed by strong brands. Additionally, Kellogg’s productivity saving initiatives, have been on track. In this respect, the company is particularly striving toward reducing overhead costs pertaining to Direct-Store Delivery in U.S. Snacks.”

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on K. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Kellogg from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $79.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

NYSE K traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $57.28. The stock had a trading volume of 41,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Fareed A. Khan purchased 8,190 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $508,926.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $5,769,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 585,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,258,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $101,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kellogg by 216.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.